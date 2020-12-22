Advertisement

Next arrival of COVID-19 vaccines expected in Ohio

The new doses will go to hospitals that haven’t received vaccinations from the first allocation.
The new doses will go to hospitals that haven’t received vaccinations from the first allocation.(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has announced when the next allocation of COVID-19 vaccines are coming to the state.

According to the ODH, there will be an allotment of 89,700 doses from Pfizer on December 24. This is 19,500 more than what was previously expected.

69,700 vaccinations from Moderna are expected later this week.

The ODH says Ohio will also activate the second phase of the Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program. This allows vaccines to be distributed to assisted living facilities and several other types of facilities, such as residential care facilities, care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities, and continuing care retirement communities.

