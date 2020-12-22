Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans

St. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow, St. Albans Police say.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Forrestal Avenue. It was first reported as a stabbing.

No one is in custody at this time, but the St. Albans Police Chief said it appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Among other agencies on the scene were Nitro Police and West Virginia State Police.

Additional information is unavailable at this time.

