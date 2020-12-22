Advertisement

Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans

A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal Avenue in St. Albans, W.Va.
A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal Avenue in St. Albans, W.Va.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow, St. Albans Police say.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Forrestal Avenue. It was first reported as a stabbing.

No one is in custody at this time, but the St. Albans Police Chief said it appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Among other agencies on the scene were Nitro Police and West Virginia State Police.

Additional information is unavailable at this time.

