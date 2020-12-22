Advertisement

Pike County massacre: Jake Wagner’s lawyers to challenge evidence

Edward Jacob Wagner
Edward Jacob Wagner(WSAZ, Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By FOX19
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Edward “Jake” Wagner is expected in a Pike County courtroom Tuesday for a pretrial and motion hearing as his lawyers challenge evidence in the Rhoden family massacre case.

The hearing was expected to begin at 9 a.m., but now it will begin around 11 a.m., court officials say.

Wagner is charged with aggravated murder and facing the potential death penalty along with three relatives: His father, George “Billy” Wagner III; his mother, Angela Wagner and his older brother, George Wagner IV.

All the Wagners have pleaded not guilty and have been held at separate jails in Ohio since their arrests more than two years ago, in November 2018.

Jake Wagner was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19.

Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young daughter Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.

Wagner’s attorneys are challenging ballistic and shoe impression evidence collected at the crime scenes, according to court motions they have filed.

At a hearing for Jake’s brother earlier this year, a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified there were three murder weapons and one of the guns, a Walther Colt 1911 .22 pistol, was the type Jake Wagner owned at one time.

According to autopsy records, the entire Rhoden family were shot in the head on April 22, 2016, most several times.

The victims in the massacre are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.

Frustration has been mounting due to several delays in the case and trials of Wagners.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78

Latest News

Huntington Fire Department unveils new Engine 1.
New fire engine unveiled in Huntington
Photo credit: National Park Service
Bill would designate New River Gorge as National Park
In this image made from video released by the State of West Virginia, a nurse administers a...
WVDHHR | 15,914 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?