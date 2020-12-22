Pike County massacre: Jake Wagner’s lawyers to challenge evidence

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Edward “Jake” Wagner is expected in a Pike County courtroom Tuesday for a pretrial and motion hearing as his lawyers challenge evidence in the Rhoden family massacre case.

The hearing was expected to begin at 9 a.m., but now it will begin around 11 a.m., court officials say.

Wagner is charged with aggravated murder and facing the potential death penalty along with three relatives: His father, George “Billy” Wagner III; his mother, Angela Wagner and his older brother, George Wagner IV.

All the Wagners have pleaded not guilty and have been held at separate jails in Ohio since their arrests more than two years ago, in November 2018.

Jake Wagner was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19.

Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young daughter Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.

Wagner’s attorneys are challenging ballistic and shoe impression evidence collected at the crime scenes, according to court motions they have filed.

At a hearing for Jake’s brother earlier this year, a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified there were three murder weapons and one of the guns, a Walther Colt 1911 .22 pistol, was the type Jake Wagner owned at one time.

According to autopsy records, the entire Rhoden family were shot in the head on April 22, 2016, most several times.

The victims in the massacre are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.

Frustration has been mounting due to several delays in the case and trials of Wagners.

