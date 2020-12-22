Advertisement

Vehicle struck by gunfire in WVSU shots-fired incident

A shots-fired investigation is underway Monday at West Virginia State University after a parked...
A shots-fired investigation is underway Monday at West Virginia State University after a parked vehicle was struck by gunfire.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A shots-fired investigation is underway at West Virginia State University after a parked vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The university made that announcement Monday in a release.

It said the incident happened Monday afternoon in the Sullivan Hall parking lot along Washington Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but the parked vehicle was struck three times.

A temporary lockdown was in place until the WVSU Department of Public Safety determined there was no longer a threat on campus.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is reported to be a silver Chevrolet Malibu or Impala that left the area.

Anyone with information about that car or the incident is asked to call the WVSU Department of Public Safety at 304-766-3181.

