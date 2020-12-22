W.Va. County Alert System | 33 ‘red’ counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 33 West Virginia counties were listed as red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 county alert system map on Tuesday.

The following counties were listed in red:

Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Boone, Mercer, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Taylor, Wetzel, Harrison, Upshur, Monongalia, Preston, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson.

The following counties were listed in orange:

Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Wirt, Monroe, Nicholas, Webster, Braxton, Barbour and Marion.

McDowell, Roane, Calhoun and Tucker Counties are currently listed as yellow while Summers, Pocahontas, Gilmer and Lewis Counties are colored gold.

Only one West Virginia county is green, Randolph.

There are two ways to assign a color code to the county map: an infection rate or percent positivity. The lower of the two metrics is used to designate the color for the county. Each indicator is calculated for 7 or 14 days depending on the county’s population.

