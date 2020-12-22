WVDHHR | 15,914 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In the last 24 hours, 1,400 new West Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 42 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, according to the DHHR.

Officials say 1,404,107 tests have been conducted so far in West Virginia with a total of 74,737 ending in positive results.

Currently, 22,844 of those cases are active, officials say.

The DHHR also reports Tuesday that of the 21,075 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that the state received, 15,914 doses have been administered.

50,702 patients have recovered from the virus.

1,171 West Virginias have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

DHHR has confirmed the new deaths of a 77-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 52-year old female from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hampshire County, a 67-year old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Monongalia County, a 100-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Preston County, a 48-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 94-year old male from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, and an 82-year old female from Mineral County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336), Wyoming (1,040).

Free COVID-19 testing is available in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties on Tuesday.

One-time testing events are scheduled in Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Hampshire, Jefferson, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

