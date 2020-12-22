Advertisement

WVDHHR | 15,914 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered

In this image made from video released by the State of West Virginia, a nurse administers a...
In this image made from video released by the State of West Virginia, a nurse administers a coronavirus shot to west Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va. The 69-year-old Republican governor said he would receive a shot before cameras which would make him one of the first top elected officials in the country to get vaccinated. Officials said they want to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine. (State of West Virginia via AP)(AP)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In the last 24 hours, 1,400 new West Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 42 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, according to the DHHR.

Officials say 1,404,107 tests have been conducted so far in West Virginia with a total of 74,737 ending in positive results.

Currently, 22,844 of those cases are active, officials say.

The DHHR also reports Tuesday that of the 21,075 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that the state received, 15,914 doses have been administered.

50,702 patients have recovered from the virus.

1,171 West Virginias have passed away from COVID-19 complications.

DHHR has confirmed the new deaths of a 77-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 52-year old female from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hampshire County, a 67-year old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Monongalia County, a 100-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Preston County, a 48-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 94-year old male from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, and an 82-year old female from Mineral County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336), Wyoming (1,040).

Free COVID-19 testing is available in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties on Tuesday.

One-time testing events are scheduled in Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Hampshire, Jefferson, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.
Foul smell reported at Huntington Mall, emergency crews investigating
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump
A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
K.T. Oslin appears at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. Oslin,...
K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78

Latest News

Huntington Fire Department unveils new Engine 1.
New fire engine unveiled in Huntington
Edward Jacob Wagner
Pike County massacre: Jake Wagner’s lawyers to challenge evidence
Photo credit: National Park Service
Bill would designate New River Gorge as National Park
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?