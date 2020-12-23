Advertisement

22 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the cases range from a 3-year-old girl to an 88-year-old man.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 2,110 positive cases, 1,615 which have recovered.

Health officials say 471 cases remain active.

Twenty-four people have died.

