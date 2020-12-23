Advertisement

44 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

According to the Ohio Department of Health, these new cases bring the total number up to 3,850...
According to the Ohio Department of Health, these new cases bring the total number up to 3,850 since the pandemic started.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are 44 new cases in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, these new cases bring the total number up to 3,850 since the pandemic started.

No new deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

One additional person has been hospitalized. 269 hospitalizations in connection to the coronavirus have been reported since the outbreak began.

66 more people have recovered since Tuesday. Overall, there have been 2,658 recoveries.

Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System

