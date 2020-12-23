Charleston man lives out dream helping clean up his community

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more than a year, Bailey White has been helping to keep his neighborhood clean.

He’s been doing his part by picking all sorts of recyclable materials off the streets.

So on Friday, thanks in part to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Bailey’s dream came true. He spent the morning riding on the back of one of Charleston’s recycling department vehicles -- picking up a slew of recyclable products.

The venture started out as a letter from Santa, asking for “Recycle Man’s” help to clean up the community. Bailey said he couldn’t have been more pleased to contribute.

