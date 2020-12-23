Advertisement

COVID-19 death in Kanawha County, 84 new cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death related to the coronavirus has been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 68-year-old man has died. This brings the total number of deaths to 177.

There are 84 new cases as of Wednesday and 8,194 overall.

1,806 cases are active.

111 people have recovered. There have been 6,211 recoveries since the outbreak started.

