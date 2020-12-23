Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 new deaths, 1,199 new cases confirmed

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 23 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,194.

The number of positive cases in the state also increased by 1,199.

As of Wednesday morning, DHHR officials say 75,936 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with 22,826 of them still considered active.

Meanwhile, 51,916 patients have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

There have been 1,410,382 West Virginians tested for the virus so far.

According to the DHHR, 18,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered out of the 60,875 doses the state has received.

Wednesday, DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Morgan County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, a 99-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old male from Clay County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County and a 97-year old female from Jackson County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (630), Berkeley (5,460), Boone (957), Braxton (240), Brooke (1,226), Cabell (4,683), Calhoun (117), Clay (239), Doddridge (216), Fayette (1,562), Gilmer (319), Grant (690), Greenbrier (1,221), Hampshire (844), Hancock (1,631), Hardy (677), Harrison (2,545), Jackson (1,038), Jefferson (2,131), Kanawha (7,984), Lewis (433), Lincoln (678), Logan (1,483), Marion (1,528), Marshall (1,810), Mason (920), McDowell (856), Mercer (2,353), Mineral (2,023), Mingo (1,289), Monongalia (4,826), Monroe (565), Morgan (560), Nicholas (584), Ohio (2,305), Pendleton (241), Pleasants (317), Pocahontas (327), Preston (1,407), Putnam (2,743), Raleigh (2,434), Randolph (1,028), Ritchie (301), Roane (268), Summers (375), Taylor (609), Tucker (280), Tyler (293), Upshur (756), Wayne (1,555), Webster (121), Wetzel (616), Wirt (188), Wood (4,391), Wyoming (1,063).

COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents.

Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
According to the St. Albans Police Department, George Call Jr., 44, has been arrested and...
Man arrested for murder after woman is shot with crossbow
Edward Jacob Wagner
UPDATE | Pike County massacre: Jake Wagner waives right to speedy trial until Oct. 2021
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has your forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
Forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day calls for snow

Latest News

Meteorologist Brandon Butcher
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has the latest on the winter weather expected across our region on Chr
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Churchill Downs Inc. names new president
Brian Abraham
Governor Justice names Chief of Staff
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Today’s Your Day