COVID-19 W.Va. | 23 new deaths, 1,199 new cases confirmed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 23 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,194.

The number of positive cases in the state also increased by 1,199.

As of Wednesday morning, DHHR officials say 75,936 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with 22,826 of them still considered active.

Meanwhile, 51,916 patients have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

There have been 1,410,382 West Virginians tested for the virus so far.

According to the DHHR, 18,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered out of the 60,875 doses the state has received.

Wednesday, DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Morgan County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, a 99-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old male from Clay County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County and a 97-year old female from Jackson County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (630), Berkeley (5,460), Boone (957), Braxton (240), Brooke (1,226), Cabell (4,683), Calhoun (117), Clay (239), Doddridge (216), Fayette (1,562), Gilmer (319), Grant (690), Greenbrier (1,221), Hampshire (844), Hancock (1,631), Hardy (677), Harrison (2,545), Jackson (1,038), Jefferson (2,131), Kanawha (7,984), Lewis (433), Lincoln (678), Logan (1,483), Marion (1,528), Marshall (1,810), Mason (920), McDowell (856), Mercer (2,353), Mineral (2,023), Mingo (1,289), Monongalia (4,826), Monroe (565), Morgan (560), Nicholas (584), Ohio (2,305), Pendleton (241), Pleasants (317), Pocahontas (327), Preston (1,407), Putnam (2,743), Raleigh (2,434), Randolph (1,028), Ritchie (301), Roane (268), Summers (375), Taylor (609), Tucker (280), Tyler (293), Upshur (756), Wayne (1,555), Webster (121), Wetzel (616), Wirt (188), Wood (4,391), Wyoming (1,063).

COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents.

Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

