EMTs receive COVID-19 vaccine

EMTs get vaccine(Scioto County Emergency Management)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two EMTs received their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management, Nile Squad One EMT’s Cindy Blevins and Missy Myers got their coronavirus vaccinations Wednesday at the Scioto County Health Department.

If you have any questions about the vaccine, you can call the Vaccine Information Line at 740-352-7020 or click here.

