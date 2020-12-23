Fire crews working to knock out flames in Logan
Dec. 23, 2020
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are on the scene in Logan County Wednesday afternoon fighting fierce flames and heavy black smoke.
Firefighter tell WSAZ.com the fire happened at about 12:20 p.m. at a vacant home along Loraine Street.
The fire department believes squatters were staying in the home at the time of the fire; however, no injuries have been reported.
