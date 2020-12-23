Advertisement

Fire crews working to knock out flames in Logan

Firefighters battle vacant house fire Wednesday afternoon in Logan County, W.Va.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are on the scene in Logan County Wednesday afternoon fighting fierce flames and heavy black smoke.

Firefighter tell WSAZ.com the fire happened at about 12:20 p.m. at a vacant home along Loraine Street.

The fire department believes squatters were staying in the home at the time of the fire; however, no injuries have been reported.

