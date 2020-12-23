Fire Capt. honored for his life-saving efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Charleston firefighter is being honored for his life-saving work while battling a house fire in February.

The Charleston Police Department says on February 16 Capt. Austin Smith of Ladder 461 led a rescue effort and found two people trapped on the second floor of a home on the city’s east end.

Both individuals were pulled from the home and made a full recovery.

For his actions that resulted in two lives being saved, Capt. Smith was awarded the ‘Chief’s Medal.’

The department says the award is the highest commendation of valor given to a member of the fire house.

