Advertisement

Fire Capt. honored for his life-saving efforts

Capt. Austin Smith is given 'Chief's Medal' for his work to save two lives during a house fire...
Capt. Austin Smith is given 'Chief's Medal' for his work to save two lives during a house fire on February 16, 2020.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Charleston firefighter is being honored for his life-saving work while battling a house fire in February.

The Charleston Police Department says on February 16 Capt. Austin Smith of Ladder 461 led a rescue effort and found two people trapped on the second floor of a home on the city’s east end.

Both individuals were pulled from the home and made a full recovery.

For his actions that resulted in two lives being saved, Capt. Smith was awarded the ‘Chief’s Medal.’

The department says the award is the highest commendation of valor given to a member of the fire house.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
According to the St. Albans Police Department, George Call Jr., 44, has been arrested and...
Man arrested for murder after woman is shot with crossbow
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Edward Jacob Wagner
UPDATE | Pike County massacre: Jake Wagner waives right to speedy trial until Oct. 2021
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has your forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
Forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day calls for snow

Latest News

More COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive at King's Daughters Medical Center Wednesday.
More COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive at King's Daughters Medical Center
LIVING WELL ON STUDIO 3
LIVING WELL ON STUDIO 3
THE NEIGHBORHOOD ON COUCH
THE NEIGHBORHOOD ON STUDIO 3
W.Va. COVID County Alert Map | 36 counties in the ‘red’