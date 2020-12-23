GOV. DEWINE | Vaccines will be offered to schools that want in-person instruction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Gov. DeWine announced Wednesday that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available to all schools that wish to get kids back in the classroom.

“Our kids are our future. It is our priority to get all of Ohio’s children in grades K-12 back in the classroom for in-person learning,” Gov. DeWine said during his press conference Wednesday. “We will offer vaccines to all schools that want to go back, or to remain, in person. All adults in the schools would have the ability to get a vaccine. Our goal is to start this phase around the middle of January.”

Gov. DeWine also said the vaccine would be offered to younger people with severe inherited or developmental disorders, such as Sickle Cell or Down Syndrome.

Gov. DeWine announced the next broad category of people eligible for vaccination as Ohioans 65 years old and older. However, Gov. DeWine says leaders have not yet worked out the logistics of how the vaccines will be distributed.

Several leaders in the health field received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday live during Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response.

The State Medical Director for Ohio Emergency Med Services was first.

Medical leaders also reminded all Ohioans to protect themselves and others over the holiday weekend.

“We can’t afford to let the virus spread in Ohio get worse. We can’t let our guard down,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said. “Our holidays just have to be different this year. We have to protect ourselves and those we love.”

Dr. Vanderhoff: Please continue following the #StaySafeOhio Protocol. Remember, COVID spreads between people even if they have no symptoms. Let's work hard this holiday season to keep everyone safe.



⬇⬇⬇⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/BtRhFb0VGg — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 23, 2020

Overnight, 109 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Ohio Department of Health and 7,790 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases increase the total number of COVID-19 cases to 644,822.

The death toll now stands at 8,361.

7,350,763 Ohioans have been tested.

One county in our region, Gallia County, was listed in the top 20 Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases.

