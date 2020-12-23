Kentucky State Police assist with 114 arrests of child internet predators

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) -- The electronic crime branch of the Kentucky State Police responded to more than 3,000 cybercrime tips leading to 707 completed investigations resulting in 114 arrests in 2020.

“I want to thank the dedicated detectives and staff of the KSP Electronic Crime Branch and the law enforcement agencies on the ICAC Task Force for being a member of Team Kentucky. The work they do day in and day out is hard, tough and at times can be emotionally draining, but they do important work for Kentucky’s youth to help provide a better and safer state for our children to grow up in,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The Kentucky ICAC Task Force, which includes several law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth, received 3,137 cybercrime tips.

A recent case investigated by KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch and ICAC Task Force involved Paige Cagle, a woman from Lexington who was sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography.

The investigation began last year when a man from Springfield, MO confessed that he received and possessed child pornography on his cell phone, having received images from Cagle over various messaging applications. Through an intensive investigation, Cagle admitted that she had sexually abused a young child and made videos of the abuse while in Joplin, MO, and three videos of the abuse while in Clark County, KY. She will serve 85 percent of her sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life upon her release.

“We are seeing predators using more sophisticated techniques to connect with young people online, and in some cases, they impersonate a youth around the victim’s age,” says KSP Lieutenant Mike Bowling. “Predators are using online games and social media messaging platforms to draw kids into sexually explicit conversations where they will eventually coach them to share inappropriate photos and videos of themselves.”

Bowling says not all tips lead to an arrest but that they take them all seriously. “Most of us who work in this branch are parents ourselves and I think that drives us to be more diligent. We know that every child is just a ‘click’ away from potentially falling prey to these criminals,” notes Bowling.

