Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate

Robert Lyttle escaped custody in eastern Kentucky and is wanted by Kentucky State Police.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
McDOWELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate that escaped custody while he was receiving medical treatment at McDowell ARH.

Troopers say they received a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday from the hospital that Robert Lyttle, 35, of Hazard, had escaped custody while inside the facility.

According to troopers, Lyttle was in the custody of a Kentucky River Regional Detention Center correctional officer while he was at the hospital.

However, troopers say he was able to remove his handcuffs, change his clothes and make his way out of the building.

Lyttle has black hair, brown eyes and is approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, black sweat pants, black and white athletic shoes and a tan ball cap.

Troopers say Lyttle was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting.

If you have any information about Lyttle’s whereabouts or see him, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

