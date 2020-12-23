Advertisement

King’s Daughters Medical Center begins vaccinating team members against COVID-19

More COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive at King's Daughters Medical Center Wednesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center announced it began vaccinating team members Wednesday after receiving a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The medical center posted pictures of the shipment on Facebook with the caption “Santa came early!”

The package that arrived Wednesday morning included more than 3,000 doses of the vaccine, officials wrote.

