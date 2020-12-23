Man arrested in connection to attempted burglary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Clendenin was arrested Wednesday after Charleston Police say he was attempting to break into houses in the area of Rolling Hills Road and Devondale Circle.

Police say they obtained video evidence which led to the arrest of James Short, Jr.

Short was found in a wooded area near the homes and was arrested.

He is being charged with two counts of attempted burglary.

