Man pleads guilty in connection to girlfriend’s murder

Charles Wild
Charles Wild(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to the murder of his girlfriend.

According to Judge Tabit’s office, Charles Wesley Wild pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Tressa Adkins, 57, of Charleston.

Charleston Police say Adkins’ body was found at an apartment on Kanawha Boulevard East in November 2019.

Police say her body had visible injuries to the face, neck and upper torso.

Her boyfriend, Wild was arrested.

Wild will be sentenced on January 5.

For our previous coverage, click here.

