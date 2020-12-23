Advertisement

More leaders in Kentucky receive COVID-19 vaccine, emphasize it is safe, effective

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANK (WSAZ) - According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, more state leaders received the vaccination against COVID-19 on Wednesday, including Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, acting Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. and Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

Other state leaders who received the vaccine Wednesday included Gov. Andy Beshear’s chief of staff, La Tasha Buckner, his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins and Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials were reporting 2,953 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths.

The state’s positivity rate is currently 8.35 percent.

The COVID-19 case total is now 250,280 and the state’s death toll is sitting at 2,466.

1,644 patients are in the hospital right now fighting COVID-19 complications and 413 are in the ICU.

Gov. Beshear says 222 are on a ventilator.

