No SEC opener for UK against SC

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’ll be no basketball game next Tuesday for the Kentucky Wildcats. Their SEC conference opener against South Carolina has been canceled due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals in the South Carolina basketball program.

Kentucky plays at Louisville the day after Christmas with their new conference opener now at Mississippi State on Saturday January 2nd.

