GREENUP, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police in Greenup need your help finding a pair wanted in the robbery of the Dollar General store in town.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Greenup Police.

Officers say a male and a female were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-473-6414.

