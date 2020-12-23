Preparing for Christmas travel in winter weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With winter weather expected to hit the region for Christmas, road crews are busy preparing to make sure people are still able to safely get to their holiday destination.

West Virginia Department of Highways crews spent Wednesday morning loading plows and salt spreaders onto its trucks. The Corridor G division is preparing to call in its entire staff beginning at noon on Christmas Eve and start working in 12 hour shifts until the storm is over.

“We’re figuring we’re going to end up with a lot of icy conditions to start with,” highway construction superintendent Jackie Blankenship said. “Be patient with us. All roads will be taken care of in a timely manner. Our interstates and expressways is number one priority first. We will then start working off to our secondary and third priority routes.”

Blankenship oversees six trucks that cover Corridor G in Kanawha, Lincoln and Boone counties. He expects to need a lot of salt when the storm begins to change from rain to snow to prevent significant icing before they can begin plowing.

“We can’t do our normal salt brine pre-treatment on this storm,” Blankenship said about the storm starting with rain. “With the temperatures supposed to drop about 20 degrees in a quick rate, in a short time frame, we will probably have to do a little bit of pre-treating of the bridges about the time it starts switching over. When it goes to all snow, we will be all out treating as if the roads are bad to try to keep ahead of the snow.”

The Kanawha County Commission is preparing to activate the Emergency Operations Center due to the large amount of snow that is expected in the area. It is working with AEP to pre-stage equipment to quickly restore power in the event of an outage.

The City of Charleston has also placed all of its public works employees on standby to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Public Works Director Brent Webster said ice will likely be the biggest problem since they will not be able to salt the roads before the storm.

“The salt will just disintegrate and melt,” Webster said. “We just have to watch the forecast and pay attention and keep track of when that transition is going to happen. We will then be in a position to salt the roads and, if the snow accumulates, then we will plow the roads a little bit.”

Webster said the goal is to keep the roads as safe and passable as possible. They will keep crews at work until the entire snow storm has passed and all roads are clear.

