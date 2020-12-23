Advertisement

Recovery of man after building collapse to resume

Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams...
Jamie Fitzgerald was among the five men who went missing after a building collapse in Adams County, Ohio.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A company involved after a building collapse has released a statement.

The Adamo Group says, “This afternoon, the U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is permitting The Adamo Group to resume work at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio, with a plan that was developed by the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti with input from The Adamo Group and in conjunction with OSHA. The plan ensures that all work - which is commencing this afternoon – is done as safely as possible as the focus continues to be on the recovery of Jamie Fitzgerald. The plan has been shared with local law enforcement and Local 83 International Laborers Union, of which Jamie was a member. Jamie’s loved ones have also been informed. We continue to keep Jamie’s fiancée, family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Fitzgerald has been missing since December 9 when a building collapsed at the old Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio.

The company said they don’t believe he survived the collapse and the process to find him would take up to two weeks.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson with the Adamo Group says the recovery efforts were expected to last until January.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the building collapse and the body of another man, Doug Gray, who was from Greenup County, was found in debris from the collapse earlier this month.

For our previous coverage, click here.

