Snowfighter crews to battle winter storm in Northeastern Kentucky

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Highways says they are activating their Northeast snowfighters at noon on Christmas Eve.

The National Weather Service is predicting widespread rain that will change to snow on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing by nightfall. Two to five inches of snow are expected to blanket the region into Christmas day.

State highway crews in Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties are prepping snow plows and salt trucks.

They will not pretreat the roads with brine due to the rain.

The Department of Highways says crews plan to operate on 12-hour shifts to patrol highways and treat them with salt or clear snowfall as needed. This begins on Christmas Eve. A second shift will report at midnight and work overnight into Christmas Day.

The DOH says low temperatures can create slick travel conditions through Friday.

Officials say if you plan on driving, you should take it slow and leave a “space cushion” between vehicles.

There could be flash freezing. Bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

According to road crews, even with treatment, the cold temperatures may still cause slick spots and snow-covered pavement to stick around.

The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews are using more than 75 snow plows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable.

