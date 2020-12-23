SV’s Wyatt Milum wins Stydahar Award

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some awards are a no brainer as Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum won the 2020 Stydahar Award. It goes to the state’s top interior lineman as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Milum is rated as the highest recruit in the Mountain State and he signed to play for West Virginia next fall.

In the close to 1,500 plays during his three years with the Timberwolves, Milum never allowed a sack and registered 198 knockdowns.

He will be given the award in late May during the Victory Awards Dinner in Charleston.

