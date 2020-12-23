Advertisement

SV’s Wyatt Milum wins Stydahar Award

Spring Valley OL/ WVU signee
Spring Valley OL/ WVU signee
By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some awards are a no brainer as Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum won the 2020 Stydahar Award. It goes to the state’s top interior lineman as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Milum is rated as the highest recruit in the Mountain State and he signed to play for West Virginia next fall.

In the close to 1,500 plays during his three years with the Timberwolves, Milum never allowed a sack and registered 198 knockdowns.

He will be given the award in late May during the Victory Awards Dinner in Charleston.

