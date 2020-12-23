Two deaths, 39 new cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two additional coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Boyd County.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 70-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man passed away in connection to COVID-19. 42 people have died overall.

Officials are also reporting 39 new positive cases as of Wednesday evening. The ages range from 3 years old to 82 years old. There have been 2,829 total cases.

22 people have recovered within the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of recoveries over the course of the pandemic to 1,680 for the county.

