Underpass closed in Barboursville

The underpass on Central Avenue in Barboursville is shut down due to a stuck tractor trailer.
The underpass on Central Avenue in Barboursville is shut down due to a stuck tractor trailer.(Ricardo Ribeiro)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers will have to find their way around a closed underpass in Barboursville.

The underpass on Central Ave. is shut down due to a stuck vehicle.

A Cabell County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that a tractor trailer is stuck and will have to be pulled out.

No word yet on how long that will take.

The driver wasn’t injured.

