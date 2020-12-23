Underpass closed in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers will have to find their way around a closed underpass in Barboursville.

The underpass on Central Ave. is shut down due to a stuck vehicle.

A Cabell County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that a tractor trailer is stuck and will have to be pulled out.

No word yet on how long that will take.

The driver wasn’t injured.

