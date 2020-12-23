Wednesday nice before nasty Thursday and White Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A clear sky, light wind evening has paved the way for an overnight fall in temperatures into the frosted 20s. Interesting how a pre-dawn breeze in the hills will keep the higher ground fanned with a dawn reading closer to 32.

Wednesday is one of those days where many will question “is it really going to be a White Christmas?” And with good reason as a day of partial sunshine with warming breezes will propel the afternoon temperature into the 50s and even 60 by day’s end.

All the while a western US whirlpool will be spinning out onto the Plains armed with rain, wind and thunder on its east flank and cold blusters and wind whipped snows on its back side.

For our region, Thursday is crunch day with a soaking morning rain giving way to an afternoon change to sleet and snow followed by a Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day snowfall. The plunge in temperatures will see sunrise temperatures in the upper teens come Friday morning, so whatever snow that falls will be accumulating and making roads and sidewalks slippery.

In addition, the wind will whip snow showers and squalls through on Friday which will add a fresh inch or 2 of accumulation.

Speaking of accumulations, a general 3″-6″ is likely in this period, though actual final snow accumulations for any one town will depend of where “fingers of snow” set up on Friday.

For old time Rowan and Martin Laugh-In fans (sit-com from the 1960s), that places the final snow tallies into the “Fickle Finger of Fate” realm.

