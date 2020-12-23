Winfield Middle School hosts elf on the shelf Christmas parade

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winfield Middle School hosted an elf on the shelf Christmas parade for its students Wednesday.

It happened on what would have been the students’ last day in school before winter break.

The parade included 500 goody bags, a fleet of school buses led by police cruisers and a fire truck with the school’s principal dressed as an elf on top.

The items in the bag were donated by local businesses.

“It was really nice because I haven’t been outside of the house in a long time,” said fourth Grader Scarlett Totten.

“It really made me realize that like our school would do a lot for the kids,” said Seventh Grader Isabella Karnes.

It’s been nearly two months since Putnam County Schools have been open and students are feeling the effects.

“It’s a little weird being like stuck in a house all day,” said Karnes.

While teachers don’t have control over when students return, they felt today’s gesture would put a smile on their kids’ faces.

“We wanted to find a way to be able to see them so we came up with this elf on the shelf parade,” said Sixth Grade Teacher Brooke Davis.

This was the first year Winfield Middle School held a Christmas parade.

