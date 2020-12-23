W.Va. COVID County Alert Map | 36 counties in the ‘red’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As of Wednesday morning, 36 West Virginia counties were listed as red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 county alert system map.

The following counties were listed as red:

Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Boone, Braxton, Mercer, Mason, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Taylor, Wetzel, Harrison, Upshur, Monongalia, Preston, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Wirt and Jefferson.

The following counties were listed as orange:

Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Monroe, Nicholas, Barbour and Marion, Lewis, McDowell.

Pocahontas, Tucker, Roane and Calhoun are yellow on the map while Gilmer, Webster and Summers Counties are shaded gold.

Only one West Virginia county is green, Randolph.

There are two ways to assign a color code to the county map: an infection rate or percent positivity. The lower of the two metrics is used to designate the color for the county. Each indicator is calculated for 7 or 14 days depending on the county’s population.

