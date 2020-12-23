Advertisement

W.Va. Governor gives update on COVID-19 vaccine; guidance on Christmas

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has given an update on the coronavirus vaccine.

He held a press conference on Wednesday.

Governor Justice says 100% of the health departments, 100% of long-term care facilities and nearly all acute care hospitals will be completed within three weeks.

Over 10,000 West Virginians will receive vaccines this week, according to the governor.

West Virginia still leads the nation in getting COVID-19 vaccines out to long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Governor Justice says they should be done by the end of this week.

He also announced the child care subsidy extension. He says they made a commitment and the funding was exhausted in August. But they allocated an additional $6 million to fund this. By November, over 4,000 children of essential workers and over 3,000 kids in West Virginia families were served. They expect to receive an additional $60 million in stimulus money. Governor Justice says he will continue to make sure this is funded.

As Christmas approaches, Governor Justice says you should be super careful around your family. He says you probably shouldn’t bring your family together. If you do, make sure you’re wearing a mask and don’t visit very long.

