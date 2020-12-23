WVU adds Tuesday hoops game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (December 23, 2020) – The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will face Northeastern on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia had an opening on its schedule after Buffalo was unable to play on Dec. 29 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bulls’ program.

The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast will be available on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.

Northeastern is 1-4 this season following a 76-58 loss at Georgia on Tuesday. The Huskies have a win over Massachusetts, 78-75, on Dec. 13. Last season, Northeastern recorded 17 wins and lost in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament to Hofstra.

The two teams have met once in series play on Nov. 29, 2003, in Morgantown. WVU assistant coach Ron Everhart led his Northeastern squad to a 91-84 victory over the Mountaineers at the Coliseum.

