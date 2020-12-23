Advertisement

WVU adds Tuesday hoops game

Northeastern replaces Buffalo
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (December 23, 2020) – The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will face Northeastern on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia had an opening on its schedule after Buffalo was unable to play on Dec. 29 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bulls’ program.

The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast will be available on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.

Northeastern is 1-4 this season following a 76-58 loss at Georgia on Tuesday. The Huskies have a win over Massachusetts, 78-75, on Dec. 13. Last season, Northeastern recorded 17 wins and lost in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament to Hofstra.

The two teams have met once in series play on Nov. 29, 2003, in Morgantown. WVU assistant coach Ron Everhart led his Northeastern squad to a 91-84 victory over the Mountaineers at the Coliseum.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
According to the St. Albans Police Department, George Call Jr., 44, has been arrested and...
Man arrested for murder after woman is shot with crossbow
Edward Jacob Wagner
UPDATE | Pike County massacre: Jake Wagner waives right to speedy trial until Oct. 2021
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has your forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
Forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day calls for snow

Latest News

South Carolina vs UK
No SEC opener for UK against SC
Spring Valley OL/ WVU signee
SV’s Wyatt Milum wins Stydahar Award
David McCormack blocks a shot in the first half of KU's game against West Virginia.
WVU falls at Kansas again
Marshall gets win #5
Herd beats UNC Asheville