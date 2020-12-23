Advertisement

WVU falls at Kansas again

David McCormack blocks a shot in the first half of KU's game against West Virginia.
David McCormack blocks a shot in the first half of KU's game against West Virginia.(Mike Gunnoe, Kansas Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Christian Braun hit six 3-pointers and had 22 points, Jalen Wilson hit four 3s and scored 17, and No. 3 Kansas shrugged off a mid-game malaise before cruising past seventh-ranked West Virginia 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Marcus Garrett finished with 15 points, Ochai Agbaji had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and David McCormack added 10 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) won their fifth straight against the Mountaineers (6-2, 1-1).

Kansas trailed by a point at halftime before Braun and Wilson heated up in the second half, carrying the Jayhawks to their eighth consecutive victory overall. Their lone loss came in the opener against top-ranked Gonzaga, and their win streak has included victories over No. 20 Kentucky on a neutral floor, eighth-ranked Creighton and No. 14 Texas Tech on the road.

Sean McNeil made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead West Virginia, though almost all of his production came in the first half, when the outcome was still hanging in the balance. Miles McBride added 19 points but the bruising duo of Oscar Tschiebwe and Derek Culver was held to a combined 11 points and 12 rebounds.

West Virginia, enjoying its highest ranking in two years, has lost nine of its last 10 against the Jayhawks and has never beaten them in nine tries in Allen Fieldhouse.

