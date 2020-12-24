COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,303 new cases, 34 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Overnight West Virginia’s COVID-19 case count jumped by 1,303 cases and the death toll increased by 34.

On Thursday the DHHR reported 77,239 total cases of coronavirus and 1,228 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Summers County, a 46-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 63-year old male from Brooke County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 94-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, and a 75-year old female from Kanawha County.

Of the 77,239 total cases, officials say 22,957 are still considered active.

As of Thursday, 26,487 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (657), Berkeley (5,557), Boone (975), Braxton (252), Brooke (1,251), Cabell (4,770), Calhoun (118), Clay (241), Doddridge (219), Fayette (1,581), Gilmer (334), Grant (697), Greenbrier (1,256), Hampshire (891), Hancock (1,650), Hardy (689), Harrison (2,614), Jackson (1,055), Jefferson (2,150), Kanawha (8,074), Lewis (447), Lincoln (695), Logan (1,496), Marion (1,571), Marshall (1,829), Mason (934), McDowell (875), Mercer (2,410), Mineral (2,033), Mingo (1,305), Monongalia (4,915), Monroe (588), Morgan (570), Nicholas (587), Ohio (2,320), Pendleton (253), Pleasants (330), Pocahontas (333), Preston (1,450), Putnam (2,768), Raleigh (2,454), Randolph (1,035), Ritchie (304), Roane (270), Summers (376), Taylor (622), Tucker (291), Tyler (306), Upshur (773), Wayne (1,582), Webster (125), Wetzel (633), Wirt (193), Wood (4,462), Wyoming (1,073).

1,422,569 total tests have been completed in the state.

53,054 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

