Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,303 new cases, 34 additional deaths

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Overnight West Virginia’s COVID-19 case count jumped by 1,303 cases and the death toll increased by 34.

On Thursday the DHHR reported 77,239 total cases of coronavirus and 1,228 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Summers County, a 46-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 63-year old male from Brooke County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 94-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 95-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, and a 75-year old female from Kanawha County.

Of the 77,239 total cases, officials say 22,957 are still considered active.

As of Thursday, 26,487 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (657), Berkeley (5,557), Boone (975), Braxton (252), Brooke (1,251), Cabell (4,770), Calhoun (118), Clay (241), Doddridge (219), Fayette (1,581), Gilmer (334), Grant (697), Greenbrier (1,256), Hampshire (891), Hancock (1,650), Hardy (689), Harrison (2,614), Jackson (1,055), Jefferson (2,150), Kanawha (8,074), Lewis (447), Lincoln (695), Logan (1,496), Marion (1,571), Marshall (1,829), Mason (934), McDowell (875), Mercer (2,410), Mineral (2,033), Mingo (1,305), Monongalia (4,915), Monroe (588), Morgan (570), Nicholas (587), Ohio (2,320), Pendleton (253), Pleasants (330), Pocahontas (333), Preston (1,450), Putnam (2,768), Raleigh (2,454), Randolph (1,035), Ritchie (304), Roane (270), Summers (376), Taylor (622), Tucker (291), Tyler (306), Upshur (773), Wayne (1,582), Webster (125), Wetzel (633), Wirt (193), Wood (4,462), Wyoming (1,073).

1,422,569 total tests have been completed in the state.

53,054 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
A man was shot in Huntington early Thursday morning.
Man shot in Huntington
Police need your help identifying a pair involved in a robbery at the Dollar General store in...
Pair wanted in Dollar General robbery in Greenup
The underpass on Central Avenue in Barboursville is shut down due to a stuck tractor trailer.
UPDATE | Underpass reopens in Barboursville
Charles Wild
Man pleads guilty in connection to girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

Jahson Gresham is wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel in Huntington,...
SHERIFF | Love triangle possible motive in shooting
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, December 24th, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Winter Storm Warning
Preparing for Christmas Eve winter storm
Preparing for Christmas Eve winter storm
Fire destroys barn, damages mobile home
Fire destroys barn, damages mobile home