Crews battling structure fire in Sissonville
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a structure fire Wednesday night on Kellys Creek Road in Sissonville.
According to crews on the scene, a barn was on fire and the fire then spread to a trailer.
The trailer was unoccupied but there were utilities hooked up.
No injuries were reported.
