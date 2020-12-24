Crews battling structure fire in Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a structure fire Wednesday night on Kellys Creek Road in Sissonville.

According to crews on the scene, a barn was on fire and the fire then spread to a trailer.

The trailer was unoccupied but there were utilities hooked up.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

