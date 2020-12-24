Advertisement

Elderly COVID-19 patient beaten to death by roommate at Calif. hospital, sheriff says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - An elderly man hospitalized in Southern California for treatment of COVID-19 was fatally struck by a roommate who became annoyed when the victim began praying, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The 82-year-old victim was struck with an oxygen tank on Dec. 17 while housed in a two-person room at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster and died the next day, the department said in a statement. His name was not released.

The suspect, Jesse Martinez, 37, was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes, the department said.

Martinez was being held on $1 million bail and was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Dec. 28. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
According to the St. Albans Police Department, George Call Jr., 44, has been arrested and...
Man arrested for murder after woman is shot with crossbow
Edward Jacob Wagner
UPDATE | Pike County massacre: Jake Wagner waives right to speedy trial until Oct. 2021
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has your forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
Forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day calls for snow

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Kellys Creek fire
Crews battling structure fire in Sissonville
Shoppers gathering last minute Christmas items and also preparing for the potential weather...
Last minute shopping two days before Christmas and before predicted snowstorm
Residents in Custer, Washington were ordered to evacuate after a train carrying crude oil...
Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment