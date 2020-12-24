Last minute shopping two days before Christmas and before predicted snowstorm

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the pandemic, the day before Christmas Eve was full of last minute shoppers gearing up for the holiday season and for a potential snow storm.

“I came today to do some last minute shopping, it’s been a little challenging because traffic is a mess and everywhere is packed,” said Courtney Mullins, who came to Southridge Walmart to shop for last minute gifts. “Some places have lines all the way around the building to get in.”

“I’m on my way home from work and had to stop and get some things for Christmas dinner and the last minute Christmas shopping,” said other shopper, Jeanie Bartsch.

With a potential snowstorm in the forecast for Wednesday, shoppers like Mullins wanted to check everything off her Christmas list and also prepare for the upcoming weather.

“I also came because I have four younger siblings and I knew there was snow coming and the numbers keep kind of fluctuating a little bit so I wanted to be prepared in case we lost utilities or something like that we would have things we needed,” she said.

Rudy Anthony is the general manager at Southridge Walmart, he told WSAZ they have prepared for both last minute shoppers and those wanting to get items in the event of a storm:

“We feel we have a good in-stock and are ready to take care of each and every one of our customers.”

Anthony also credited the associates at Walmart for all their hard work during the holiday season.

“I personally (want) to thank all my associates, they put in a lot of hard work,” he said. “A lot of things go on behind the scenes to make the store as great as it is and to take care of our shoppers and it’s really these great associates (so) I just want to give them a shout out and a big thanks to all them for being here and helping that happen.”

