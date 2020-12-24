Man shot in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot in Huntington early Thursday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers said it happened at the Red Roof Inn in the 5000 block of Route 60.

Dispatchers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

No one is in custody, and no suspect information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.