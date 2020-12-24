Meet Kai: Williamson’s first K-9 drug and apprehension dog

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Williamson has a brand new officer with a tail and four paws helping to sniff out crimes. Kai is the first K-9 the Williamson Police department has ever had.

Kai is a two-year-old Dutch Shepard, and now she has a badge and a unit number. For over a week she has been on the force helping her handler, Officer Trevor Layne.

“Just on traffic stops, you know, you smell the odor but you might not be able to locate it. The dog will be able to find the odor and the drug,” said Officer Layne.

Kai is special to Mingo County, she is the only dual purpose dog in the county working to sniff out drugs and apprehend individuals in a time of need.

“She will attack on command. She has her own command for it and that’s basically the apprehension of it,” said Officer Layne.

Kai can detect drugs like meth, heroin and crack cocaine.

Chief Dotson with the Williamson Police Department said just having her around helps the team.

“The fact that they saw a K-9 unit pull up, at first, the individuals had stated they didn’t have any illegal substances,” said Chief Dotson. “When officers pulled up, the individuals stated they did not have any type of illegal substances when they saw a K-9 vehicle pull up they changed their minds.”

Chief Dotson said he hopes Williamson residents feel a little safer knowing there is the opportunity to get more drugs off the streets.

“A lot of times, an officer will be out by himself and that is why we went with a dual purpose dog, because not only is she narcotics but she can do apprehension as well,” said Chief Dotson.

“So if an officer was to get in a situation to where he needed to flee down a suspect or if the officer is in danger Kai can assist in even helping arrest that suspect,” said Chief Dotson. “It basically puts another officer with you.”

Chief Dotson said any department that has one knows the benefits of having a K-9 so two years ago they started the process. Another benefit for the department is they can use the dog for education in schools.

Officer Layne said his bond with Kai is strong.

“I know I have only been with her a few weeks but you create that bond it feels unbreakable,” said Officer Layne.

Both officer Layne, Kai will work to fight crimes together, with Kai leading the way.

