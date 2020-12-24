Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health reported an increase of 44 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County Thursday.

The new cases bring the total to 3,894 cases since the start of the outbreak.

1,115 cases are still considered active in the county.

There were 77 additional recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for Scioto County bringing the number of recoveries to 2,735.

One new hospitalization was reported.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

