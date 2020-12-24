Section of I-77 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers can expect large delays along a portion of I-77 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

911 dispatchers say the major accident happened in the fast lane of I-77 South in Chelyan near the 83 mile marker.

The fast lane in the southbound lanes has been closed.

Officials are also reporting a large fuel spill.

No injuries have been reported.

