Section of I-77 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes

(KOLN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers can expect large delays along a portion of I-77 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

911 dispatchers say the major accident happened in the fast lane of I-77 South in Chelyan near the 83 mile marker.

The fast lane in the southbound lanes has been closed.

Officials are also reporting a large fuel spill.

No injuries have been reported.

