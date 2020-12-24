SHERIFF | Love triangle possible motive in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect and victim of a shooting that occurred at a hotel early Thursday morning.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the man accused of pulling the trigger is Jahson Gresham, 18, of St. Albans.

Gresham is accused of shooting Anthony Williams, 18, of Huntington in the stomach.

The shooting happened at the Red Roof Inn along Route 60 in Huntington and the sheriff department is pointing to a love triangle as a possible motive.

Officials say Williams was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com Gresham was last seen leaving the hotel in a white Kia soul.

He is wanted on a malicious wounding charge, but the sheriff says more charges are pending.

