Grocery stores crowded ahead of winter storm and Christmas

Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather forecast of a white Christmas bringing crowds near and far to the grocery stores to stock up ahead of the holidays and winter storm.

WSAZ visited FoodFair in Barboursville to see how the grocer is preparing and what trends they’re noticing.

As carts zoomed through aisles as if it was rush hour traffic on Interstate-64, many shoppers a little surprised to see the crowds.

“I was hoping I would beat it, but I did figure it’d be busy,” said Charlotte Childers, a customer. “Kroger was crazy, and they didn’t have what I need. FoodFair does.”

Charlotte Childers’ tried to shop early but says coming out at the last minute is sometimes just inevitable.

“I usually try to come early, but there are some things you have to get at the last minute, the fresh stuff, that just doesn’t last as long,” said Childers.

While some brands may be harder to find, empty shelves won’t be a worry for shoppers.

“We start to prepare for this months ahead of time. Hams and turkeys are ordered months ahead of time. The storm and COVID kind of throws a wrench in that with the supply chain. But we’re reacting at this point, instead of acting at this point,” said Tim Forth, president of FoodFair.

FoodFair plans to keep traditional holiday hours.

