Winter storm impacts Christmas church services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The snow storm expected to give the region its first White Christmas in a decade is impacting traditional Christmas Eve church services.

The rain is changing to ice and snow in Charleston when people usually attend church, creating slippery road conditions. Many churches have decided to move their services online or change the time so people can be safely at home.

“The radar kept looking more and more ominous, and we were going to have the service around the time the weather was supposed to change over and get really bad,” Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi said. “We decided that was not going to be a good idea and we really just want everyone to be safe.”

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, where Briggs-Biondi is the pastor, was planning a drive-in style service to allow people to come together while keeping their social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, anyone will be able to stream the service online as Briggs-Biondi broadcasts from her house.

“It’s the tune of 2020,” Briggs-Biondi said. “We want everyone to be safe, and we want to celebrate. We just have to find alternative ways to do it and I am thankful that we at least have the technology to be able to do that.”

She will be able to add other church members into the video stream for readings and songs. People can also interact with each other in the Facebook Live video and submit prayer requests in the comments. Things might be a little clunky because it’s their first time using the system for a major holiday, but people will still be able to come together and celebrate Christmas.

“It’s not ideal and it’s not what everyone wants,” Briggs-Biondi said. “It still gives something of that connection and we are doing this together even if we are in different places.”

A similar event is being held by First Presbyterian Church in Charleston. Pastor Nancy Kahaian said they will have 10 to 20 people attend in-person service while the rest of the congregation participates online.

“The spiritual connection is what we have been focusing on during the pandemic,” Kahaian said. “We started programming in mid-March and we’ve continued that through all of these weeks and months.”

Kahaian said anyone attending in-person service must wear a mask and social distance, but they are asking as many people as possible to stay home due to the storm.

“It is that great coming together,” Kahaian said. “People take the initiative to come together on the Facebook Live or Zoom platforms, and for those that are here, because our connection is spiritual and that spiritual connection fuels and informs what we do for the community.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.