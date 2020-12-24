Winter storm to deliver White Christmas

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Christmas 2020 is destined to be white across the region as a fast moving storm arrives with rain on Christmas eve morning followed by sleet and snow by late afternoon and evening.

The traditional morning commute will be soggy with reduced vision in fog and of course wet roads making for a slower drive. By afternoon colder air will be knifing in from the west inciting the change from rain to sleet and snow by dusk if not before.

Strong recommends are for travel plans to be complete by nightfall, if not before, as thickly falling snow reduces vision and slickens roads. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning.

Snowplows will be needed to clean roads of the icy slush and compacted snow. Accumulations in the evening hours will average a fast and furious 2″-4″ by midnight. Then by dawn a deep freeze will settle in making for the first White Christmas in almost a decade (2010 or 2012).

Christmas day will feature a frigid winter chill with falling and blowing snow amidst periods of sunshine. A fresh fluffy daytime inch will put the finishing touches on our White Christmas.

