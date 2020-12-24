Advertisement

Winter storm to deliver White Christmas

Winter storm warning
Snowy roads set in by Christmas eve night
Snowy roads set in by Christmas eve night(WTVG)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Christmas 2020 is destined to be white across the region as a fast moving storm arrives with rain on Christmas eve morning followed by sleet and snow by late afternoon and evening.

The traditional morning commute will be soggy with reduced vision in fog and of course wet roads making for a slower drive. By afternoon colder air will be knifing in from the west inciting the change from rain to sleet and snow by dusk if not before.

Strong recommends are for travel plans to be complete by nightfall, if not before, as thickly falling snow reduces vision and slickens roads. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning.

Snowplows will be needed to clean roads of the icy slush and compacted snow. Accumulations in the evening hours will average a fast and furious 2″-4″ by midnight. Then by dawn a deep freeze will settle in making for the first White Christmas in almost a decade (2010 or 2012).

Christmas day will feature a frigid winter chill with falling and blowing snow amidst periods of sunshine. A fresh fluffy daytime inch will put the finishing touches on our White Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
A person died Monday night after being shot with a crossbow in the 2700 block of Forrestal...
Person dies in crossbow shooting in St. Albans
According to the St. Albans Police Department, George Call Jr., 44, has been arrested and...
Man arrested for murder after woman is shot with crossbow
Edward Jacob Wagner
UPDATE | Pike County massacre: Jake Wagner waives right to speedy trial until Oct. 2021
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier has your forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.
Forecast for Christmas Eve through Christmas Day calls for snow

Latest News

Meteorologist Brandon Butcher
Winter Weather forecast for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has the latest on the winter weather expected across our region on Chr
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020.
First Warning Forecast | Today’s Your Day
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020.
First Warning Forecast