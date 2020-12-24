Winter weather causing accidents, first responders ask drivers to stay off roads

GRAYSON, Ky (WSAZ) - Police in Carter County say roads are becoming slick and dangerous causing a number of accidents Thursday evening.

Officers say if you do not have to drive, please stay indoors.

Kentucky State Highway 1 South is closed from Raider Mart to East Carter High School due to several vehicles leaving the roadway and vehicles stopped in the roadway, unable to gain enough traction to continue traveling.

The Police Department and Fire Department are on scene.

