Ashland’s Keontae Pittman heading to Army

By Jim Treacy
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - It has been a memorable year for the Ashland Tomcat football program where they went unbeaten and won the Class 3A state title while battling COVID at the same time. For senior Keontae Pittman, he didn’t play his last football game this month as he is moving on to play for the Cadets of Army.

Here’s the story that aired on WSAZ Christmas Eve.

