Boyd County man’s family praying for their Christmas miracle 15 days after building collapse

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s been 15 days since a building at the Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio collapsed. Five men were inside when the building fell on Dec. 9.

Three were rescued, Doug Gray, from Greenup County, was found dead three days later.

Jamie Fitzgerald, from Boyd County, has not been found yet.

The men were reportedly prepping the site for demolition when the building caved in.

“I just keep thinking he’s out of town working, and I’m sitting here waiting for him to come home,” said Fitzgerald’s fiancée, Lora Conley. “He would not leave this world without fighting, and I believe with everything in me that he is still fighting. I think that’s the only reason I can get up because I have that hope.”

Five days after the collapse, Adamo Group, the company leading the demo project, released a statement saying Fitzgerald was presumed dead and it would take two weeks to recover his body.

“I screamed, Lora recalled. “Because if he’s deceased, then we know where he is. He’s not deceased until we have him.

On Monday, the timeline to find Fitzgerald was extended to mid to late January. OSHA approved an engineering plan to continue the search Wednesday. Work resumed that afternoon and Lora says it is continuing through the Christmas holiday.

“Until they show me something, then I don’t believe it. It’s wrong to even remotely say he is deceased...we do not know.”

Meanwhile, the family’s life is on hold this Christmas, as they pray for their miracle.

